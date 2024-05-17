Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 336L Rolling Garden Storage Box, Plastic Container, Black
image 1 of Outsunny 336L Rolling Garden Storage Box, Plastic Container, Blackimage 2 of Outsunny 336L Rolling Garden Storage Box, Plastic Container, Blackimage 3 of Outsunny 336L Rolling Garden Storage Box, Plastic Container, Blackimage 4 of Outsunny 336L Rolling Garden Storage Box, Plastic Container, Blackimage 5 of Outsunny 336L Rolling Garden Storage Box, Plastic Container, Black

Outsunny 336L Rolling Garden Storage Box, Plastic Container, Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£119.99

£119.99/each

Outsunny 336L Rolling Garden Storage Box, Plastic Container, Black
This Outsunny wood potting table gives you two: a generously-sized storage space and solid worktop. The galvanized metal top is solid so you can work on your plants and more with plenty of support. The bottom two-shelf storage cabinet keeps your gardening tools in an orderly fashion. The freestanding design means you can use this practically anywhere you want.
Made from weather-resistant PE material366L large inner storage spaceHydraulic pistons design

View all Garden Buildings & Storage

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here