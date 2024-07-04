image 1 of Outsunny Wood Garden Storage Shed Tool Cabinet with Felt Roof, Grey
Outsunny Wood Garden Storage Shed Tool Cabinet with Felt Roof, Grey

Outsunny Wood Garden Storage Shed Tool Cabinet with Felt Roof, Grey
This tall and narrow garden shed, from Outsunny, is ideal for those limited on space. Made from fir wood, the structure is strong and durable, suitable for outdoor use. Inside it features two removable shelves: flexible room for your tools and more. The sloped roof with asphalt covering helps keep inside dry. Complete with a double-opening door with bolt lock.
Made of solid fir wood with exterior paintThis garden storage shed comes with 3 shelvesUpper two shelves can be removed

