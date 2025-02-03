Outsunny 8 x 6ft Garden Storage Shed with Double Sliding Door Green

This Outsunny tool shed is the top place to keep your tools, garden equipment and outerwear stored and protected. The galvanised shed is made of galvanised steel which is durable and resistant to corrosion for longevity. The sloping roof of the outdoor shed prevents rain water from accumulating to prevent damage and decay this mobility scooter shed. This metal garden shed has double sliding door, which ensures easy access and the four ventilation slots keep pent shed inside fresh and aerated.

Enough room for your garden tools, equipment Rust-resistant for longevity outdoors Ventilation slots keep garden storage inside cool

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD