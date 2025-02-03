HOMCOM Evaporative Air Cooler with Timer, Oscillating, Tower Fan

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Keep your cool this summer with this cold air fan from HOMCOM. The portable air cooler comes with ice boxes so you can make the air colder and more refreshing. You can change between low, medium and high speeds and adjust between normal, natural and sleep mode to set it how you like. The timer function is useful for using at night time. The air conditioner fan swings from left to right so it covers a larger area.

Keep your cool this summer with this cold air fan from HOMCOM. The portable air cooler comes with ice boxes so you can make the air colder and more refreshing. You can change between low, medium and high speeds and adjust between normal, natural and sleep mode to set it how you like. The timer function is useful for using at night time. The air conditioner fan swings from left to right so it covers a larger area.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.