HOMCOM Quiet Air Cooler Humidifier Evaporative Ice Cooling Fan White

Hot summers made ice cool, with this HOMCOM fan cooler. It's also a humidifier to release moisture into the air when your home feels a little damp. The cold air fan comes with normal/natural/sleep mode and low/medium/high speed to be switched to set to a combo that suits you. There are two boxes to fill with ice to make the air cooler and fresher, making the evaporative air cooler great for hot days and nights. And to set it when you want to use it, simply use the 12-hour timer.