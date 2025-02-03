HOMCOM Bladeless Air Cooler, Evaporative Oscillating Tower Fan

Keep your cool this summer with this air conditioner fan from HOMCOM. The cold air fan comes with ice boxes, so you can make the air colder and refreshing. You can change between low, medium and high speeds and adjust between normal, natural and sleep mode to set it how you like. The timer function is useful for using at night time. The evaporative air cooler swings from left to right so it covers a larger area. Buy our portable air cooler and enjoy cool!

3 functions: ventilate, ice cool and humidify 52 degree oscillating to cover a large range 12 hour timer works in 1 hour intervals

