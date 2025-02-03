HOMCOM 2-Speed Electric Fan with Safe Guard Anti-Slip Foot Pads Black

Keep cool almost anywhere with this table fan from HOMCOM. It has two speed settings - low and high - so you can choose the power which is good for you. There are four metal blades inside which continually push out air, with a metal grill on the outside to prevent direct contact with the blades for safety. Metal feet and rubber mats keep the desktop fan stable when on. Ideal to keep cool almost anywhere during hotter days and nights with our HOMCOM small fan.

Switches between high or low Four metal blades Metal safety grill

