HOMCOM Pedestal Fan with Water Mist Spray Fan w/ 2.8L Water Tank Black

Hot summers got cooler - look to this HOMCOM standing fan with mist. It's fitted with a 2.8 litre tank to fill with water - dispersing water gently, making that cool air extra refreshing. Flick between low, medium and high speed, and the normal, natural and sleep mode - whatever is right for you. A tall design, with adjustable oscillation and tilt. Complete with wheels on the base to move easily.