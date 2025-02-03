HOMCOM LED 36 Inch Tower Fan 70 Oscillation 3 Speed Remote, Black

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Keep cool and carry on, even when it's peak-time Summer. This HOMCOM room fan will keep your home, office and beyond at the perfect temperature for you. Choose between three speeds (low/medium/high) and three wind modes (normal/natural/sleep) - the bedroom fan is easy to set to how cool you want to be. The tall design, combined with the 70 degree oscillation, means a larger area is covered. Fitted with an LED panel for easy control, the floor fan also comes with a remote to control from a distance.

Keep cool and carry on, even when it's peak-time Summer. This HOMCOM room fan will keep your home, office and beyond at the perfect temperature for you. Choose between three speeds (low/medium/high) and three wind modes (normal/natural/sleep) - the bedroom fan is easy to set to how cool you want to be. The tall design, combined with the 70 degree oscillation, means a larger area is covered. Fitted with an LED panel for easy control, the floor fan also comes with a remote to control from a distance.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.