Vinsetto Office Chair Mesh High Back Swivel Task Home Desk Chair Grey

Choose this mesh office chair from Vinsetto to show your respect. You can put it in home office, or home study. Featuring in ergonomic line design with thick padding and soft fabric, the desk chair provides extra comfort for long-period working. You can adjust seat height of the swivel chair to get better sitting experience. In the work, you can quickly move with its swivel wheels to have a quick chatting.