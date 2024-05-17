Outsunny Gas Barbecue | 4+1 BBQ Grill With Storage & Side Table

The 4 + 1 gas BBQ grill from Outsunny features 4 stainless steel burners and an aluminium side burner, ideal for outdoor barbecue parties. The lid design that helps preserve all the flavours. When preparing for your party, you can put all your grilling essentials and accessories within easy reach on the side tabletop or in the lower cupboard. Add the durable and safe BBQ and enjoy your cooking outdoors with complete peace of mind.