Tower T12062 Citrus Juicer 100W Stainless Steel

With a compact modern design, this Citrus Juicer is ideal for making nutritious and tasty juices quickly and easily from a wide variety of citrus fruits such as orange, lemons, limes and grapefruit. Dual cones mean you can extract as much juice as possible, with large small cones allowing you to use a greater variety of fruit. The cones also work as an adjustable pulp filter, they extract the juice remove the pulp for smoother drinks to suit all preferences. An anti-drip spout prevents drops from spilling on the worktop to reduce spillages mess. The juicer comes with a dust cover and storage compartment to help keep all the parts together when not in using, reducing clutter on the worktop. The cones and anti-pour spout are easy to remove and dishwasher safe for a fuss-free clean, whilst the motor base can be wiped with a damp cloth to maintain the pristine finish.