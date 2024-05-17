Marketplace.
image 1 of Tower T12062 Citrus Juicer 100W Stainless Steel
image 1 of Tower T12062 Citrus Juicer 100W Stainless Steelimage 2 of Tower T12062 Citrus Juicer 100W Stainless Steelimage 3 of Tower T12062 Citrus Juicer 100W Stainless Steelimage 4 of Tower T12062 Citrus Juicer 100W Stainless Steelimage 5 of Tower T12062 Citrus Juicer 100W Stainless Steel

Tower T12062 Citrus Juicer 100W Stainless Steel

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by R K WHOLESALE LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£24.99

£24.99/each

Tower T12062 Citrus Juicer 100W Stainless Steel
With a compact modern design, this Citrus Juicer is ideal for making nutritious and tasty juices quickly and easily from a wide variety of citrus fruits such as orange, lemons, limes and grapefruit. Dual cones mean you can extract as much juice as possible, with large small cones allowing you to use a greater variety of fruit. The cones also work as an adjustable pulp filter, they extract the juice remove the pulp for smoother drinks to suit all preferences. An anti-drip spout prevents drops from spilling on the worktop to reduce spillages mess. The juicer comes with a dust cover and storage compartment to help keep all the parts together when not in using, reducing clutter on the worktop. The cones and anti-pour spout are easy to remove and dishwasher safe for a fuss-free clean, whilst the motor base can be wiped with a damp cloth to maintain the pristine finish.
100W Citrus Juicer2 sizes of cones for different size fruitsStainless steel housingPlastic filterPlastic spout with anti drip functionTransparent cover keeps it free of dust whilst in storageRemovable parts makes it easy to cleanNon stick feet

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here