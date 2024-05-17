Tower T12060PNK Cavaletto 300W Personal Blender Pink

Create beautifully-blended smoothies, milkshakes, cocktail mix and more with Tower's Cavaletto personal blender. The pink and rose gold stick blender uses a powerful motor to effortlessly chop and blend fresh fruit and vegetables, resulting in a refreshing, vitamin-rich drink in no time. Simply attach the included smoothie bottle, fill with ingredients and press down to blend your nutritious concoction. The ultra-long-lasting Durablade stainless steel blades are strong and robust, providing more efficient performance and durability. Complete with lid, the large tritan bottle is ideal for taking your drinks to work or the gym, providing a post-workout pick-me-up to fuel the duration of your day. Using a Softex coating that feels comfortable in the hand, the blender's ergonomic design provides a steady grip during use. It features 2 speeds with pulse function to give you more control over your mix, letting you create healthy drinks with the perfect consistency every time.