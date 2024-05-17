Tower T12067 1.6L Vizion Soup Maker Black

Create fresh and healthy soups to your taste with the Tower Vizion Soup Maker. The handy clear body of this soup maker ensures you can always cook your ingredients to your desired consistency. Prepare your lunches for the week ahead or use for nutritious evening meals with all of the family. And with all soups made in less than 30 minutes, it's a quick and easy cooking option after a busy day. You can easily switch up your ingredients to create smooth or chunky soups, juices or smoothies, making this soup maker a kitchen essential for all your blending needs. Its lightweight properties ensure you can detach the power cord and simply store away when not in use.