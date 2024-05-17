Marketplace.
image 1 of Tower T12067 1.6L Vizion Soup Maker Black
image 1 of Tower T12067 1.6L Vizion Soup Maker Blackimage 2 of Tower T12067 1.6L Vizion Soup Maker Blackimage 3 of Tower T12067 1.6L Vizion Soup Maker Blackimage 4 of Tower T12067 1.6L Vizion Soup Maker Black

Tower T12067 1.6L Vizion Soup Maker Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by R K WHOLESALE LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£79.99

£79.99/each

Tower T12067 1.6L Vizion Soup Maker Black
Create fresh and healthy soups to your taste with the Tower Vizion Soup Maker. The handy clear body of this soup maker ensures you can always cook your ingredients to your desired consistency. Prepare your lunches for the week ahead or use for nutritious evening meals with all of the family. And with all soups made in less than 30 minutes, it's a quick and easy cooking option after a busy day. You can easily switch up your ingredients to create smooth or chunky soups, juices or smoothies, making this soup maker a kitchen essential for all your blending needs. Its lightweight properties ensure you can detach the power cord and simply store away when not in use.
Capacity 1.6L.Makes fresh hot food in 20 to 30 minutes.4 functions: Smooth Chunky Juice BlendTransparent jug with stainless steel blade and base.Audible notification with overfill and overspill sensor.Intelligent control systems to prevent dry burning.Safe embedded power socket with protector prevents water getting in.

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here