Tower T81282 Frying Pan Set Graphite

Create deliciously healthy fat-free meals with the Tower Forged 2 Piece Frying Pan Set, the essential pan set for all of your kitchen needs including 20cm and 28cm frying pans. Featuring high-grade non-stick technology, the Cerastone coating is 5x stronger than other non-stick coatings, and is PFAS, PFOA, PFTE, lead and cadmium-free so you can enjoy healthy meals using little or no oil. Each frying pan is crafted with a high quality, long-lasting forged aluminium body that enables quick and easy adjustment of temperatures for more efficient cooking results with no hot spots, and they all have a softtex handle for comfortable control over your cooking. A bonded steel base provides even heat distribution to ensure your food is cooked thoroughly, and is designed to work with any hob type including induction. The non-stick ceramic coating prevents food from sticking to the surface, and this frying pan set is dishwasher safe for an even easier clean after cooking.