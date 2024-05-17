Tower T800200 13 Piece Cookware Set Graphite

Presenting an adaptable cookware range you can move from the hob to the oven in one swift motion, the Tower Freedom collection comes with 13 cookware pieces to cater to every cooking task; a 16 and 20cm saucepan, 22 and 28cm frying pans, 28cm wok, 24cm saute pan, 3 glass lids, 2 stretch lids and 2 handles. Each space-saving, stackable pan is layered with a ceramic, non-stick coating to minimise food sticking and gives an easy release of your ingredients once they are ready to serve. The detachable handles fit to each aluminium pan with one click and easily detach when you want to operate them as an oven dish. The induction bases make their durable aluminium build compatible for use on all hob types, with dishwasher safe properties for low maintenance cleaning.