Tower T900302 Smart Start 30Cm Frying Pan Black

Presenting innovative Smart Start technology, the 4.5mm forged aluminium frying pan lets you cook like a Pro. Perfectly cook a juicy steak by watching the indicator tick in the middle of the pan. When it changes to dark red, the optimum temperature of 200C has been reached, so you can start cooking. The 6 layer non-stick Aeroglide Ultra interior coating is 15x stronger than standard non-stick coatings. It's free from PFOAs, Lead and Cadmium so you can cook healthy meals without harmful toxins. The frying pan has an Inducto Bonded Steel base, which uses unique bonded base channels for even heat distribution, preventing hotspots and uneven cooking, while the riveted steel handle provides comfort and easy manoeuvrability. The Aeroglide Ultra non-stick coating is abrasion resistant, so you can use metal utensils without damaging the pan. It is suitable for all hobs, including induction, whilst the Inducto base heats up 25% faster than standard induction bases. It's also dishwasher friendly for easy cleaning.