Tower T900190 24Cm Multi-Function Casserole Black

Bring the whole family together for a delicious meal cooked to perfection in this multi-function Tower Precision casserole. You can use it to cook on the hob (poaching or stewing) or in the oven (roasting or slow cooking). This versatile aluminium cast casserole is part of TOWER's superior Precision collection. Made from cast aluminium the casserole is lightweight, yet has robust properties that are strong and hardwearing. The Black Diamond non-stick coating is 7x than standard non-stick coatings. It prevents food from sticking, making for an effortless cooking experience. You can even use metal utensils without causing damage due to its high abrasion resistance. Allowing for extra cooking functions, a steamer insert and glass lid with silicone edges are included, with a silicone trivet to protect your worktop. While suitable for use in the oven withstanding temperatures of up to 220C this casserole dish can be used in the fridge, the freezer and in the dishwasher - although hand wash is recommended