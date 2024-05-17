Tower T800203 3 Piece 24/28Cm Frying Pan Set Graphite

Presenting an adaptable cookware range you can move from the hob to the oven in one swift motion, the Tower 2 piece frying pan set comes with a 24 and 28cm pan. Each space-saving, stackable pan is layered with a ceramic, non-stick coating to minimise food sticking and gives an easy release of your ingredients once they are ready to serve. The detachable handle fits to each aluminium pan with one click and easily detaches when you want to operate them as an oven dish. The induction bases make their durable aluminium build compatible for use on all hob types, with dishwasher safe properties for low maintenance cleaning.