Marketplace.
image 1 of Tower 20Cm Casserole With Aluminium Lid Black
image 1 of Tower 20Cm Casserole With Aluminium Lid Blackimage 2 of Tower 20Cm Casserole With Aluminium Lid Blackimage 3 of Tower 20Cm Casserole With Aluminium Lid Blackimage 4 of Tower 20Cm Casserole With Aluminium Lid Blackimage 5 of Tower 20Cm Casserole With Aluminium Lid Black

Tower 20Cm Casserole With Aluminium Lid Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by R K WHOLESALE LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£34.99

£34.99/each

Tower 20Cm Casserole With Aluminium Lid Black
Precision 20cm Casserole
Made from high quality lightweight molten cast aluminiumExcellent food release and easy cleaningFeaturing Black Diamond non-stick coating7 times stronger than standard non-stick coatingUltra durable stone coating free from PFOA lead and cadmiumSuper versatile for cooking on the hob or in the ovenMetal utensil safe offers excellent cooking experienceOven safe up to 220 degrees celsiusSuitable for all hob types including inductionDishwasher safe / Hand wash recommended

View all Cookware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here