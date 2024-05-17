Tower T900304 Smart Start 5Pc Cookware Set Black

This 5 piece cookware set offers great versatility with 20cm/24cm frying pans, an 18cm milk pan and 18cm/20cm saucepans. Presenting innovative Smart Start technology, the 4.5mm forged aluminium pans let you cook like a Pro. Perfectly cook a juicy steak by watching the indicator tick in the middle of the pans. When it changes to dark red, the optimum temperature of 200C has been reached, so you can start cooking. The 6 layer non-stick Aeroglide Ultra interior coating is 15x stronger than standard non-stick coatings. It's free from PFOAs, Lead and Cadmium for healthy cooking without harmful toxins. Each pan has an Inducto Bonded Steel base, which uses unique bonded base channels for even heat distribution, preventing hotspots and uneven cooking, while the riveted steel handle provides comfort. The Aeroglide Ultra non-stick coating is abrasion resistant, so you can use metal utensils. They're suitable for all hobs, including induction, whilst the Inducto base heats up 25% faster than standard induction bases.