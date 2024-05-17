Marketplace.
Tower T22024GLD Ceraglide 2400W 1.5L Steam Gen Black

£74.99

£74.99/each

Tower T22024GLD Ceraglide 2400W 1.5L Steam Gen Black
Glide through your ironing pile with the smooth ceramic double soleplate of the Tower Ceraglide 2400W Steam Generator. Heating up in 30 seconds with 135g/min continuous steam and 4.5 bar pressure steam generator, you can get a head start on your laundry. The ceramic double soleplate ensures the iron glides effortlessly over all types of fabric, so there's no need to worry about snagging any of your clothes. For precision steaming large and small garments, the 135g/min continuous steam output adds to the irons ultimate performance, whilst the 4.5 bars of steam pressure add moisture to the fabric to make removing creases and crinkles effortless. Taking conventional ironing to the next level, you can target creases in thicker, larger garments such as curtains, bedding and upholstery with the vertical steam setting. The large 1.5L detachable water tank is up to 5x larger than a standard steam iron and helps to reduce refilling time, so you can iron more of your clothes in less time
1.5L Water Tank Capacity3 Heat Settings3 Steam SettingsAuto Shut Off for added safetySelf Cleaning FunctionAnti Calc FunctionLED Display135G/Min Continuous Steam 4.5 Bar

