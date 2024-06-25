image 1 of Swan SI12030N Swan Foldable Garment Steamer White
image 1 of Swan SI12030N Swan Foldable Garment Steamer Whiteimage 2 of Swan SI12030N Swan Foldable Garment Steamer Whiteimage 3 of Swan SI12030N Swan Foldable Garment Steamer Whiteimage 4 of Swan SI12030N Swan Foldable Garment Steamer Whiteimage 5 of Swan SI12030N Swan Foldable Garment Steamer White

Swan SI12030N Swan Foldable Garment Steamer White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by R K WHOLESALE LIMITED

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Swan SI12030N Swan Foldable Garment Steamer White
Swan Foldable Garment Steamer
Foldable handle for easy storageLightweight and compact design120ml water tank capacityRemovable BrushStainless steel steamer PanelIndicator Light to show when steamer is ready for useIdeal for removing creases from a variety of fabrics18 Grams per min steam rate

View all Irons & Steamers

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here