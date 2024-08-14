Charles Bentley Concrete Parasol Half Base for Half Canopy Umbrella - Dark Grey

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Maximize your outdoor space with this innovative Half Canopy Umbrella Base, designed to snugly fit against walls or fences, making it perfect for smaller gardens, patios, or balconies. Its dark grey, polyresin construction not only adds a touch of style but ensures durability and stability for your half canopy umbrella. Compatible with 38/48mm pole umbrellas, this base is an ideal match for our GLGU09 Half Canopy Umbrella, offering a seamless blend of functionality and aesthetic appeal.

Maximize your outdoor space with this innovative Half Canopy Umbrella Base, designed to snugly fit against walls or fences, making it perfect for smaller gardens, patios, or balconies. Its dark grey, polyresin construction not only adds a touch of style but ensures durability and stability for your half canopy umbrella. Compatible with 38/48mm pole umbrellas, this base is an ideal match for our GLGU09 Half Canopy Umbrella, offering a seamless blend of functionality and aesthetic appeal.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.