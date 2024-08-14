Marketplace.
Charles Bentley Concrete Parasol Half Base for Half Canopy Umbrella - Dark Grey

Maximize your outdoor space with this innovative Half Canopy Umbrella Base, designed to snugly fit against walls or fences, making it perfect for smaller gardens, patios, or balconies. Its dark grey, polyresin construction not only adds a touch of style but ensures durability and stability for your half canopy umbrella. Compatible with 38/48mm pole umbrellas, this base is an ideal match for our GLGU09 Half Canopy Umbrella, offering a seamless blend of functionality and aesthetic appeal.
Designed for half canopy umbrellasSpace-saving flush wall designDurable & stylish dark grey finish

