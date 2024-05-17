image 1 of Charles Bentley Metal Cast Aluminum 5 Piece Garden Furniture Patio Set With Cushions
Charles Bentley Metal Cast Aluminum 5 Piece Garden Furniture Patio Set With Cushions

Experience timeless elegance and enduring quality with our exquisite garden furniture set, meticulously crafted from high-quality cast aluminium with a stunning rustic bronze finish. Designed to enhance any outdoor setting, this set is perfect for intimate dining and entertaining on patios or decking areas. It features a beautifully designed round table and four armchairs, accompanied by plush cream cushions for added comfort. The set's central table hole accommodates an umbrella, offering shade on sunny days. Weatherproof and durable, this garden set promises lasting enjoyment and style in your outdoor living space.
Elegant design in cast aluminium with bronze finishIncludes umbrella hole for sunny day shadingWeatherproof set with plush cream cushions

