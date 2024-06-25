Marketplace.
image 1 of Charles Bentley Metal Cast Aluminum 7 Piece Garden Furniture Table Patio Set With Cushions
image 1 of Charles Bentley Metal Cast Aluminum 7 Piece Garden Furniture Table Patio Set With Cushionsimage 2 of Charles Bentley Metal Cast Aluminum 7 Piece Garden Furniture Table Patio Set With Cushionsimage 3 of Charles Bentley Metal Cast Aluminum 7 Piece Garden Furniture Table Patio Set With Cushionsimage 4 of Charles Bentley Metal Cast Aluminum 7 Piece Garden Furniture Table Patio Set With Cushionsimage 5 of Charles Bentley Metal Cast Aluminum 7 Piece Garden Furniture Table Patio Set With Cushions

Charles Bentley Metal Cast Aluminum 7 Piece Garden Furniture Table Patio Set With Cushions

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£579.99

£579.99/each

Charles Bentley Metal Cast Aluminum 7 Piece Garden Furniture Table Patio Set With Cushions
Transform your outdoor dining experience with our elegant garden furniture set, beautifully crafted from high-quality cast aluminium with a sophisticated rustic bronze finish. This exquisite set, featuring an oval table and six armchairs, is complemented by plush cream cushions for enhanced comfort. Designed to make a unique and attractive addition to your patio or decking, it's perfect for hosting memorable meals and gatherings under the sky. The set is weatherproof, ensuring durability through the seasons, and includes a central hole in the table for an umbrella, offering shade on sunny days. Enjoy the blend of functionality and style that this set brings to your outdoor space.
Elegant cast aluminium with rustic bronze finishIncludes oval table, 6 chairs & cream cushionsWeatherproof design with umbrella hole

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here