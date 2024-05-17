Charles Bentley 270L Outdoor Garden Plastic Storage Box, Grey/Black

Maximize your storage capabilities with our versatile 270L plastic storage box, designed to shield your items from the elements effectively. Constructed with high-quality PP plastic and steel, this robust storage chest is equipped with moulded handles, a padlock hasp for enhanced security, and two aluminium sliding lifts for easy opening. The substantial 270-litre capacity offers ample space for a wide variety of belongings, making it an ideal choice for both indoor and outdoor use. Its sleek grey body and black lid design not only provide functional storage but also add a modern touch to any space. Whether you're looking to store garden tools, outdoor cushions, or other household items, this storage box is engineered to keep your items dry and protected all year round.