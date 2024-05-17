Charles Bentley 390L Large Outdoor Garden Plastic Storage Box, Grey/Black

Maximize your storage space with our versatile 390L plastic storage box, designed to safeguard your items from various weather conditions. Its robust PP vacuum moulded panel, complemented by a padlock hasp and two aluminum sliding lifts, ensures your belongings are secure and easily accessible. Whether you're looking to store garden tools, cushions, sports equipment, or seasonal decorations, this storage chest offers ample space to keep your items organized and protected. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, its grey body with a black lid seamlessly blends with any decor, making it a practical addition to your garage, patio, or garden.