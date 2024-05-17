Charles Bentley 190L Outdoor Garden Plastic Storage Box, Grey

Discover the ultimate solution for your storage needs with our durable plastic storage box, designed to safeguard your items against weather conditions. Featuring a robust 190L capacity, this storage chest is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. Constructed from sturdy PP vacuum plastic with a secure padlock hasp and reinforced by two PP straps, this box ensures your belongings are protected and organized. Its sleek grey design not only complements any setting but also offers a practical solution for decluttering your space. Whether for garden tools, sports equipment, or seasonal items, this storage box provides ample room and peace of mind.