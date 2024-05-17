Charles Bentley Rope and Metal Lounge Set Black and Grey

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Elevate your outdoor or indoor dining experience with the Charles Bentley Rope and Metal Lounge Set. Perfect for garden lounging or conservatory relaxation, this set features a sophisticated blend of aluminium frames and Textilene rope, complemented by plush 10cm grey cushions for unparalleled comfort. The ensemble includes a 2-seater sofa, two single chairs, and a sleek black steel coffee table, making it an ideal choice for hosting or peaceful solo moments. Its contemporary mixed-material design not only enhances your space aesthetically but also promises durability and ease of maintenance, ensuring that this lounge set remains a centerpiece in your home for years to come.

Elevate your outdoor or indoor dining experience with the Charles Bentley Rope and Metal Lounge Set. Perfect for garden lounging or conservatory relaxation, this set features a sophisticated blend of aluminium frames and Textilene rope, complemented by plush 10cm grey cushions for unparalleled comfort. The ensemble includes a 2-seater sofa, two single chairs, and a sleek black steel coffee table, making it an ideal choice for hosting or peaceful solo moments. Its contemporary mixed-material design not only enhances your space aesthetically but also promises durability and ease of maintenance, ensuring that this lounge set remains a centerpiece in your home for years to come.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.