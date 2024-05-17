Charles Bentley Metal Galvanised Steel Shed 6.6ft x 4ft

Discover the perfect solution for your garden storage needs with our 6.6ft x 4ft Metal Garden Shed. Designed to accommodate garden and DIY equipment, from lawn mowers to power tools, this shed offers a versatile storage option that can also be used for securing bikes, motorbikes, or garden furniture. Crafted with a sturdy steel frame and robust color bond steel boards, this navy blue shed with a beige trim is not only functional but also adds a stylish touch to your outdoor space. Featuring a convenient sliding door for easy access and four vents to ensure adequate air circulation, this compact yet spacious shed provides a secure and tidy storage solution. Included is a floor foundation kit to facilitate installation on a level wooden platform or concrete foundation, ensuring stability and durability for years to come.