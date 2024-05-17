Charles Bentley Rattan Corner Sofa & Coffee Table - Grey

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options when ordering Marketplace products that are big or heavy.

Transform your garden into a luxurious lounging area with our elegant Rattan corner sofa furniture set, designed for both entertainment and relaxation. This set features an L-shaped sofa paired with a sophisticated coffee table, creating the perfect setting for social gatherings or tranquil moments alone. Crafted with durable grey variegated flat weave rattan and complemented by plush back and seat cushions, this set marries comfort with durability. Weatherproof construction ensures it can withstand the elements year-round, making it a practical and stylish addition to any outdoor space. Embrace the ultimate outdoor living experience with this versatile and inviting rattan sofa set.

Transform your garden into a luxurious lounging area with our elegant Rattan corner sofa furniture set, designed for both entertainment and relaxation. This set features an L-shaped sofa paired with a sophisticated coffee table, creating the perfect setting for social gatherings or tranquil moments alone. Crafted with durable grey variegated flat weave rattan and complemented by plush back and seat cushions, this set marries comfort with durability. Weatherproof construction ensures it can withstand the elements year-round, making it a practical and stylish addition to any outdoor space. Embrace the ultimate outdoor living experience with this versatile and inviting rattan sofa set.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.