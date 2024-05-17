Charles Bentley Pair of Moroccan Round Stone Planters Plant Pots - Dia. 43cm

This pair of Charles Bentley Moroccan planters is designed to add a modern touch to any outdoor setting. Their lightweight construction from low-density polyethylene allows for easy maneuverability, ensuring you can place them perfectly within your garden or patio area. The planters boast a contemporary style with a stone effect finish, making them an ideal choice for showcasing a variety of plants and flowers. Each planter measures H41 x L43 x W43cm and weighs 1.1kg, making them substantial yet easy to handle. The light stone color adds a fresh and modern look to any space, blending seamlessly with various outdoor decor styles. Made in the UK, these planters promise durability and style, enhancing the beauty of your outdoor living space.