Marketplace.
image 1 of Charles Bentley Round Outdoor Decorative Mirror H80 x W80 x D3.5m - Sand
image 1 of Charles Bentley Round Outdoor Decorative Mirror H80 x W80 x D3.5m - Sandimage 2 of Charles Bentley Round Outdoor Decorative Mirror H80 x W80 x D3.5m - Sandimage 3 of Charles Bentley Round Outdoor Decorative Mirror H80 x W80 x D3.5m - Sand

Charles Bentley Round Outdoor Decorative Mirror H80 x W80 x D3.5m - Sand

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£89.99

£89.99/each

Charles Bentley Round Outdoor Decorative Mirror H80 x W80 x D3.5m - Sand
This outdoor mirror is the perfect finishing touch to any garden, offering a blend of functionality and decorative appeal. The mirror features large flower detailing, rendered in a beautiful sand color, and is made from wrought iron to ensure durability while presenting a shabby chic/rustic look that's suitable for outdoor use. It measures Dia. 80cm x D3.5cm and weighs 11kg, promising to be a durable and enchanting addition to your outdoor space without the need for assembly. Whether you're looking to add depth, reflect beauty, or simply bring a unique element to your garden, this mirror is an ideal choice.
Elegant Garden Decor: This outdoor mirror, with its stunning sand color and decorative flower pattern, adds a touch of elegance and style to any garden or outdoor space, making it a standout accessory.Durable and Stylish Design: Crafted from 59% glass, 40% iron, and 1% PVC, this mirror combines durability with a shabby chic/rustic design, ensuring it is both a beautiful and lasting addition to your outdoor decor.Hassle-Free Setup: With dimensions of Dia. 80cm x D3.5cm and a weight of 11kg, this outdoor mirror requires no assembly, allowing for easy placement and an immediate enhancement to your garden's aesthetic appeal.

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here