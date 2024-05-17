Charles Bentley Round Outdoor Decorative Mirror H80 x W80 x D3.5m - Sand

This outdoor mirror is the perfect finishing touch to any garden, offering a blend of functionality and decorative appeal. The mirror features large flower detailing, rendered in a beautiful sand color, and is made from wrought iron to ensure durability while presenting a shabby chic/rustic look that's suitable for outdoor use. It measures Dia. 80cm x D3.5cm and weighs 11kg, promising to be a durable and enchanting addition to your outdoor space without the need for assembly. Whether you're looking to add depth, reflect beauty, or simply bring a unique element to your garden, this mirror is an ideal choice.