Tommee Tippee Newborn Soothers, 0-2 months

The instinctive action of sucking helps to calm and soothe babies and we know that for parents there's nothing more wonderful than a calm, content baby. So, when you need to turn screams and sobs into smiles and sleep, simply pick up a Tommee Tippee soother. This soother set includes 6 soothers in reusable steriliser pods. Just pop the pod in the microwave with a splash of water to quickly sterilise your soothers and kill up to 99.9% of bacteria. The pod also doubles up as a travel case, so you can keep your soothers clean when you're on the go. Our newborn soothers are extra small, perfect to fit in tiny mouths. The symmetrical nipple is soft and flexible designed to feel just like mum, providing that familiar comfort baby needs. In a range of gorgeous, muted tones, these matte soothers are perfect to keep baby calm and coordinated at the same time. Whatever the occasion, you can match baby's soother to their outfit so they can always be soothed in style. 97% of mums would recommend our soothers, saying they help to soothe baby. With an orthodontic* design, the newborn soothers feature an oval, reverse ortho baglet that is vented meaning it compresses more easily than traditional, air-filled baglets and therefore reduces pressure on baby's developing teeth and gums. The symmetrical, silicone baglet is fully reversible and has no wrong side-up so it will always be placed correctly in your baby's mouth. *From an independent study in July 2021 of 416 mums with a 0-36m child, who are currently using a Tommee Tippee soother