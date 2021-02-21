Tommee Tippee Easiwarm Electric Bottle Warmer

It’s not surprising that babies prefer their feeds at body temperature because that’s what feels most natural to them. The Tommee Tippee Easiwarm Electric Bottle and Food Pouch Warmer allows you to warm your baby’s feed to the perfect temperature in as little as 4 minutes*. Equipped with a one-dial operation and three settings, you can choose to warm from fridge temperature, room temperature or to keep baby’s food warm. Compatible with a wide range of branded baby bottles, you can warm your baby’s feeds from birth and throughout their weaning journey. The Easiwarm warmer will automatically work out the optimum warming time based on the setting you choose and the starting temperature of the bottle. Gradual, gentle warming helps to preserve the goodness and vital nutrients in your baby’s food and heats it to a comfortable body temperature that feels natural to baby. It also helps to prevent hot spots that could burn your baby’s mouth. Once the warm is complete, simply remove the bottle from the warmer and avoid touching the water inside. *Warming times depend upon capacity and starting temperature of feed. Warming time of 4 minutes is based on heating a 150ml serving of milk from ambient room temperature (20°C) Box Contains 1 x Tommee Tippee Easiwarm Electric Bottle and Food Pouch Warmer