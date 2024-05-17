Swan SK22110CN Pump Espresso Coffee Machine Cream

Start your morning the right way with a delicious barista style coffee using the Swan SK22110CN cream Retro espresso coffee machine. Whether you fancy a coffee, latte, espresso, cappuccino or a flat white, the 15 pressure settings will help bring out the full flavour from your ingredients to create the perfect cup every time. To get things just right, this coffee machine also includes a measuring spoon and presser, giving you all the tools to make a drink like the pros. It will make up to two drinks at once, which is perfect for enjoying a nice caffeine boost with your loved ones. This machine is compatible with both Easy Serve Espresso (ESE) pods and ground coffee for added versatility. It also includes a removable drip tray for easy cleaning. The Swan Retro collection is inspired by 1950s and 1960s design to compliment all kitchen decors.