image 1 of Charles Bentley Zanzibar Tea for Two Bistro Set Natural Cafe 2 Chairs and Table
image 1 of Charles Bentley Zanzibar Tea for Two Bistro Set Natural Cafe 2 Chairs and Tableimage 2 of Charles Bentley Zanzibar Tea for Two Bistro Set Natural Cafe 2 Chairs and Tableimage 3 of Charles Bentley Zanzibar Tea for Two Bistro Set Natural Cafe 2 Chairs and Tableimage 4 of Charles Bentley Zanzibar Tea for Two Bistro Set Natural Cafe 2 Chairs and Tableimage 5 of Charles Bentley Zanzibar Tea for Two Bistro Set Natural Cafe 2 Chairs and Table

Charles Bentley Zanzibar Tea for Two Bistro Set Natural Cafe 2 Chairs and Table

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Charles Bentley Zanzibar Tea for Two Bistro Set Natural Cafe 2 Chairs and Table
Elevate your outdoor leisure time with the Charles Bentley Bistro Set, a blend of elegance and practicality designed for both indoor and outdoor settings. This contemporary set, consisting of two stylish grey wicker chairs and a coordinating coffee table, promises to transform your garden, patio, or conservatory into a haven of relaxation. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, it features a robust powder-coated steel frame ensconced in soft, woven rattan, ensuring both durability and comfort. Its natural brown wicker and black frame imbue your space with a modern yet timeless charm, perfectly complementing any decor. With matching furniture available in the Zanzibar range, this bistro set not only offers a cozy spot for afternoon tea or casual drinks but also stands as a testament to refined outdoor living. Assembly is straightforward, with all instructions provided, ensuring you can quickly enjoy this exquisite addition to your home.
Stylish grey wicker with black framePowder-coated steel for durabilitySuitable for both indoor & outdoor use

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here