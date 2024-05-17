Charles Bentley Cast Aluminium Table and 4 Chairs Set Black Outdoor Dining Table

Enhance your outdoor dining experience with our cast aluminium dining table set, perfectly designed to accommodate four people. This elegant set, featuring a robust and weatherproof frame, is ideal for any size garden, patio, or decking area, promising durability and style that lasts through the seasons. The inclusion of grey soft padded cushions adds a touch of comfort and luxury, making it perfect for those long summer evenings spent outdoors.

The table boasts a convenient parasol hole for those sunny days when a little shade is needed, while the curved leg feature adds an aesthetic charm to the overall design. The sturdy frame ensures stability and long-lasting use, allowing you to enjoy countless outdoor meals and gatherings.

The set includes four chairs, each with a seat cushion for added comfort, and a table sized at Dia. 106cm x H74cm, providing ample space for dining and socializing. The chairs are designed with a floor to seat height of 43cm and can support a maximum user weight of 300kg, ensuring they accommodate guests comfortably. The umbrella hole diameter of 5cm offers versatility for different parasol sizes.

Coloured in a sleek grey and black finish, this dining set not only serves as a functional outdoor furniture piece but also as a stylish addition to your garden decor. With some self-assembly required, the set comes with full instructions for a straightforward setup process. Whether hosting a family dinner or enjoying a quiet meal under the stars, this dining set guarantees a blend of comfort, style, and durability.