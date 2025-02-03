Charles Bentley FSC Certified Eucalyptus White Washed Double Deck Chair - Grey

Enhance your garden relaxation experience with the Charles Bentley double deck chair, a stylish and contemporary piece perfect for the warmer months. This chair combines traditional design elements with modern functionality, featuring a foldable structure for easy storage and three adjustable reclining positions to ensure maximum comfort. Whether you're enjoying a quiet afternoon solo or spending quality time with a special someone, this deck chair is designed to accommodate and provide a comfortable retreat in your outdoor space. Crafted from FSC certified eucalyptus wood, the frame of this deck chair not only supports sustainable forestry practices but also ensures durability and strength. The light grey polyester fabric, weighing 230gsm, offers a soft and inviting surface that's both resilient and easy to maintain. Measuring H95 x D105 x W112cm when open and H7 x L150 x W112cm when folded, it's perfectly sized for both spacious and compact areas, making it a versatile addition to any garden or patio. Weighing 11kg, the chair is lightweight enough to be moved and maneuvered with ease, yet sturdy enough to support up to 220kg, making it suitable for a wide range of users. The white washed finish of the frame adds a touch of elegance, complementing the light grey fabric to create a piece that's as beautiful as it is functional. Some self-assembly is required, but with full instructions provided, setup is straightforward. Whether placed on a sunny patio or nestled in a shaded corner of the garden, the Charles Bentley double deck chair is an inviting choice for anyone looking to enhance their outdoor living space with comfort, style, and sustainability.

FSC Certified Eucalyptus Wood Frame Lightweight & Foldable for Easy Storage 3 Adjustable Reclining Positions

