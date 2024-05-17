Charles Bentley FSC Acacia White Washed Wooden Corner Lounge Set Grey Cushions

Transform your garden, patio, or indoor living area into a haven of comfort and style with our sophisticated lounge set. Perfect for accommodating up to four people, this set invites you and your guests to relax and enjoy drinks in utmost comfort. It features a large corner sofa and a matching rectangular Acacia wood coffee table, both crafted from FSC Certified Acacia Hardwood, known for its durability and sustainability.

The lounge set is a testament to high-quality craftsmanship, ethically sourced and sustainably produced. The sofa is complemented by seat and back cushion pads in light grey, offering extra comfort with their 10cm thickness. The white washed finish of the wood adds a contemporary touch to the traditional design, making this set a versatile choice for any decor style.

Dimensions are thoughtfully designed to ensure spacious seating, with the corner sofa split into two sections for ease of arrangement and a coffee table sized at H30 x L90 x W90cm for convenience. The total weight of the sofa is 63kg, with the table adding an additional 10kg, ensuring stability and robustness.

This lounge set is not just about aesthetics; it's about creating a space where memories are made. Whether you're dining with family or relaxing in your garden during the summer months, this set provides the perfect setting. With a range of matching outdoor furniture pieces available, you can easily create a cohesive and inviting outdoor living area.