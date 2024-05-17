Charles Bentley Acacia FSC White Washed Wooden Outdoor Garden Patio Bistro Set

Elevate your outdoor dining experience with this exquisite Bistro Set, featuring two foldable chairs and a matching round table. Each piece is crafted from white washed FSC Acacia Hardwood, ensuring that your furniture is not only beautiful but also sustainably produced and ethically sourced. The white washed finish brings a bright and airy feel to any outdoor space, making it perfect for those summer months. The foldable design of both the table and chairs offers unparalleled convenience, allowing you to easily store them away when not in use or free up space as needed. This set is compact, making it an ideal choice for balconies, patios, or small gardens where space is at a premium. The chairs are designed for comfort and durability, with a seat height of 45cm and capable of supporting up to 160kg, ensuring they can accommodate guests comfortably. The table, standing at H74 with a diameter of 70cm, supports up to 75kg, perfect for your dining essentials. Each chair weighs 4.2kg, making them light enough to move around yet sturdy enough for regular use. The table weighs 6.2kg, maintaining the balance between portability and stability. With the Bentley plaque adorning the back of each chair, this set not only promises quality but also adds a touch of elegance to your outdoor decor. This Bistro Set is more than just furniture; it's a statement in sustainable living and stylish design, perfect for anyone looking to enjoy the simple pleasures of outdoor dining in a small space.