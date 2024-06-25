Charles Bentley FSC Acacia White Washed Wooden Garden Patio Outdoor Bench

Enhance your garden or outdoor area with the Charles Bentley wooden bench, a piece that combines style, comfort, and sustainability. This bench is meticulously crafted from FSC Acacia Hardwood, ensuring that it not only meets the highest standards of quality but also supports sustainable forestry practices. The white washed finish adds a touch of elegance and charm, making it a perfect match for any outdoor setting. Designed to comfortably fit two people, this bench invites you to relax and enjoy your garden's tranquility. Its dimensions of H87 x L141 x D59cm and a weight capacity of up to 160kg make it both spacious and sturdy for users. The bench's height from the floor to the seat is 45cm, providing an optimal seating position for maximum comfort. Weighing 14kg, it is substantial yet manageable, with some self-assembly required. Full instructions are provided to ensure a smooth setup process. This bench is part of a range of matching outdoor furniture pieces, allowing you to create a cohesive and inviting outdoor living space. Whether placed in a secluded corner of your garden or used as a focal point on your patio, the Charles Bentley wooden bench is a must-have for those who value design, comfort, and environmental responsibility.