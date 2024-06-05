Tommee Tippee Night Soother, 6-18 months, 6 pack

The glow in the dark soother that’s designed to make bedtime simpler. Easy to spot so you can say goodbye to nighttime stress, and hello to more sleep. • Handle recharges in daylight to glow in the dark • Symmetrical silicone teat (so it always sits the right way up) • Air holes so their skin can breathe • Available in 3 age stages: 0-6, 6- 18 and 18- 36 months • BPA and phthalate free

Net Contents

6 x Soothers