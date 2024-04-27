Tommee Tippee Ultra UV Steriliser, Dryer and Storage for Baby Bottles and Accessories Our best steriliser. Expertly engineered to be safe for them, simple for you. UV light sterilises and dries everything you need to feed, fast. No water, no steam, no noise. UV lights kill viruses^ and 99.9% of harmful bacteria Sterilise and dry six clear bottles in 35 minutes* No need for harsh chemicals, heat or steam Energy efficient Fits most brands of bottles ^ Tested against Coronavirus (tested to EN 16777) and Influenza H1N1 *Based on clear bottles. External lab report on testing sterilisation times for clear and coloured baby bottles

Ensuring your baby bottles, accessories and breastfeeding equipment are sterile is extremely important, especially in your little one’s first year. Sterilising their feeding equipment goes beyond keeping things clean – it’s about getting rid of any leftover milk residue that might be lingering and protecting them from harmful bacteria that can cause tummy bugs. The Tommee Tippee Ultra UV Steriliser is a fuss-free solution to your sterilising needs and has four clever modes. Not only does it effectively sterilise without steam and hot water, it also dries and stores your baby’s bottles hygienically until you’re ready to feed. This steriliser takes just 10 minutes* to effectively sterilise clear baby bottles, and 35 minutes to sterilise coloured baby bottles. You can choose between a 30, 40 or 50-minute drying cycle, so you don’t have to handle wet accessories. It also has a filter that’s easy to replace and protects your feeding kit against dust, pollen and airborne pollutants. When the storage function is selected, it emits five minutes of UV light and five minutes of drying power every two hours to keep the contents sterile. The steriliser, dryer and storage unit can hold up to six 150ml or 260ml bottles at a time. The adjustable shelves give you the option to customise the space to fit any other breastfeeding or baby accessories. The baby bottle steriliser has an internal Philips UV bulb that lasts up to 6,000 hours. It also sterilises without steam and water so bottles and accessories are cool to touch when the cycle is complete. For added safety, it comes with an auto shut down feature whenever the door is opened. *Based on clear bottles Substantiation - external lab report on testing sterilisation times for clear and coloured baby bottles **Tested against Coronavirus (tested to EN 16777) and Influenza H1N1 ***When compared sterilising six bottles a day for a year via steam, microwave or boiling. Based on the sterilise only function

Tommee Tippee was founded over half a century ago, born from a mission to make life easier for parents. For decades we’ve been designing products that enhance a parent’s intuition, and engineering solutions to make caring for babies easier, simpler, and more instinctive. You’ve got this, we've got you.