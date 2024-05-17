Swan SK14015GRN Townhouse 1.7L Jug Kettle Grey

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Swan TownHouse 1.7L Jug Kettle is an elegant and efficient addition to any kitchen. Boasting a generous 1.7L capacity, it's perfect for serving multiple cups with ease. Powered by a robust 2200W heating element, it ensures quick boiling times. Safety is a priority with the automatic cut-off and overheat protection features, providing peace of mind during use. The removable filter ensures a clean pour, while the indicator light signals when the kettle is in operation. Cord storage offers a neat solution for countertop organization. Stylish and practical, this kettle combines modern design with essential functionality.

The Swan TownHouse 1.7L Jug Kettle is an elegant and efficient addition to any kitchen. Boasting a generous 1.7L capacity, it's perfect for serving multiple cups with ease. Powered by a robust 2200W heating element, it ensures quick boiling times. Safety is a priority with the automatic cut-off and overheat protection features, providing peace of mind during use. The removable filter ensures a clean pour, while the indicator light signals when the kettle is in operation. Cord storage offers a neat solution for countertop organization. Stylish and practical, this kettle combines modern design with essential functionality.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.