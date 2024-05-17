Tower T10079GRY Sera 1.7L 3Kw Kettle Grey

Add contemporary style to your kitchen with this elegant Sera Pyramid Kettle from Tower. It features a matte grey finish with a smoked black trim, making it an eye-catching addition to any countertop. Full of modern functionality, it's powered by rapid boil technology to reduce your wait for a delicious hot drink, boiling 1 cup in less than 60 seconds. A large 1.7L capacity lets you make up to 7 drinks from a single fill, ideal for families and busy households alike. With a detachable filter, you can easily remove and rinse away limescale to keep your coffee and tea tasting its best. The perfect pour spout protects against boiling hot water spillages, while the 360-degree swivel base and fully removable lid make it simple to lift and refill the kettle no matter whether you're left or right-handed.