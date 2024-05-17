Tower T10077GRY Saturn 1.7L Kettle Grey

Add a contemporary touch to your kitchen with this Saturn kettle from Tower. It comes with ultra-modern chrome accents and an embossed 3D finish to provide a stunning aesthetic. Its large 1.7L capacity with quick boil function lets you make up to 7 cups in less than a minute. Designed with busy mornings in mind, this kettle is packed with a range of practical features to take the hassle out of drink making. It has quick boil functionality to boil the perfect morning brew in under a minute, while the large 1.7 litre capacity lets you make more drinks in less time. Dual viewing windows allow you to easily monitor the water level and measure the exact amount you need. A pull up removable lid prevents any obstructions getting in your way as you refill, while the 360 degree swivel base makes the kettle more accessible and comfortable to use for both left and right-handed users.