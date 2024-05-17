Tommee Tippee 6x260ml Natural Start Self-SterilisingAnti-Colic Baby Bottles

Our most breast-like bottle, ever. Makes switching from breast to bottle and back again, easy. Soft, silicone teat, that flexes and stretches like a breast Anti-colic valve, to keep gas away from baby’s tummy Speedy self-sterilising, in just three minutes in the microwave 100% leakproof with the lid (even when upside down) It’s also BPA free

Shaped to encourage a natural latch Our teats feature an innovative anti-colic valve The soft silicone teat flexes like a breast

Net Contents

6 x 260ml