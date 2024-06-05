Tommee Tippee Anytime Soother, 0-6 months, 6 pack

Simple and timeless. The ‘any way up’ soother that’s specially designed to keep them calm. For less stress and more reassurance, anytime, anywhere. • Symmetrical silicone teat (so it always sits the right way up) • Specially designed shield for comfortable fit • Air holes so their skin can breathe • BPA and phthalate free • Available in 3 age stages: 0-6, 6-18 and 18 – 36 months • Orthodontic* * As compared to traditional round unvented soothers which do not compress as easily